Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,402 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $175.20. 6,524,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,198. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $205.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.