Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.59% of ImmunoGen worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,562,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

IMGN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.53. 1,860,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

