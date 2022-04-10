Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $17.45 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,780. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39. The company has a market cap of $296.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

