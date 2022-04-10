Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 434,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 759,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. 18,270,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,718,098. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.