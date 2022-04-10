Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $72.09. 3,573,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.