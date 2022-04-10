Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.21% of FibroGen worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 458,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

