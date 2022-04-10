Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in GDS by 26.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,767,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

