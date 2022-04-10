Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,980 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Textron by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

TXT traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,505. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

