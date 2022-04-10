Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

VGK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 6,169,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,205. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

