Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 850 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

