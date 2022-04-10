Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

AMP opened at $293.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

