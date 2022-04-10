Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $111,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 751.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

DELL stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

