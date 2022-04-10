Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,737 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.98 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

