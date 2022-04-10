Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $22,865,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

EW opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

