Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.
VLUE stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84.
