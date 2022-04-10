Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

MNST stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

