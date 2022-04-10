Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 481.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.69.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

