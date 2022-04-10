Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,047 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 860.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

