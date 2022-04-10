Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,317 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

