Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

