Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Shares of AMP opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.