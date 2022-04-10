Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

