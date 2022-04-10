Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.43.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.09 on Friday. Shell has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

