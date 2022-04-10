Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $182.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $194.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PIPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.78.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

