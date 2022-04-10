Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

