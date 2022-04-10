Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.21 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

