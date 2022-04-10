Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average is $360.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

