PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 176,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 696.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.