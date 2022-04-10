PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.