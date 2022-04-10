Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $13.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

