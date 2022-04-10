PlatON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.53 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $131.99 million and $3.53 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,191,561 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

