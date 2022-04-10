Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $104.55 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

