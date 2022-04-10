Polkastarter Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Polkastarter has a market cap of $144.39 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,221,432 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

