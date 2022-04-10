PostCoin Market Cap Achieves $47,932.22 (POST)

PostCoin (POST) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. PostCoin has a market cap of $47,932.22 and approximately $12.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 7,444,147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.70 or 0.12164540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00196395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.00391431 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010684 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

