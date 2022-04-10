Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$105.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,209. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$100.41 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$113.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.18.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.5500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

About Premium Brands (Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.