Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

