Privatix (PRIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,179.00

Privatix (PRIX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $100,984.17 and approximately $20,179.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Privatix

PRIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

