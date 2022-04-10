Project WITH (WIKEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $598,384.00

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Project WITH has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $598,384.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project WITH has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io . The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

