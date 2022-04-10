Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $170.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

