Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Prudential Financial worth $118,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $116.71. 1,319,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.