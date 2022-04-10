Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $932,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.71. 1,319,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,600. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

