Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,210.75.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $28.91 on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.