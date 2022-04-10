Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($104.40) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.03 ($120.91).

ETR PUM opened at €75.44 ($82.90) on Friday. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €95.37.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

