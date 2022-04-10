Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

