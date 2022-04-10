Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Lowered by Analyst

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

NYSE BLL opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.56. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

