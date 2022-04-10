Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

COP stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

