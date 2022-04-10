Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54).
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $43,000.
About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.