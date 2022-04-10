Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54).

Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $43,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.