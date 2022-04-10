Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

