Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raised by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TotalEnergies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.56 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

