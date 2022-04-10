Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPK. Mizuho upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.